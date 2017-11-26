VIDEO: Cast of COME FROM AWAY Perform on CBS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS featured the cast of the Tony-winning musical Come From Away, performing "Somewhere In the Middle of Nowhere' live from The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Watch the performance below!

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where it is playing to capacity houses in an open-ended run. Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Christopher Ashley (Memphis), musical staging by Kelly Devine (Rocky), and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath (A Christmas Story).

Related Articles