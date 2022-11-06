Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALMOST FAMOUS
VIDEO: Cameron Crowe Talks Personal Story Behind ALMOST FAMOUS on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Almost Famous is currently running at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Nov. 06, 2022  

On this week's CBS Sunday Morning, Almost Famous screenwriter, director, and Broadway bookwriter and lyricist Cameron Crowe revealed the personal story behind Almost Famous. In the segment, Crowe talks about his mother's impact on the story and revisits his former childhood home in San Diego for the first time in 50 years.

Almost Famous features music and lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize Award® winner Tom Kitt, direction by Tony and Olivier Award® nominee Jeremy Herrin, and choreography by Sarah O'Gleby.

The production stars Chris Wood, Tony Award® nominee Anika Larsen, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Rob Colletti, and introducing Casey Likes. The company will also include Matt Bittner, Chad Burris, Gerard Canonico, Julia Cassandra, Brandon Contreras, Jakeim Hart, Van Hughes, Jana Djenne Jackson, Claire Kwon, Katie Ladner, Danny Lindgren, Erica Mansfield, Alisa Melendez, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Andrew Poston, Emily Schultheis, Daniel Sovich, Libby Winters, and Matthew C. Yee.

The year is 1973 and it's all happening. Led Zeppelin is king, Richard Nixon is President, and idealistic 15-year-old William Miller is an aspiring music journalist. When Rolling Stone magazine hires him to go on the road with an up-and-coming band, William is thrust into the rock-and-roll circus, where his love of music, his longing for friendship, and his integrity as a writer collide. Almost Famous is a spirited tale of fandom, family, and the unforgettable characters you'll meet along the way. Turn it up!




