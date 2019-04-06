VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY's Four Casts Perform the Show's Finale

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Come From Away now has four separate companies performing across the world - Broadway, Toronto, London, and the North American Tour.

To celebrate the show's second anniversary on Broadway, the producers made a video of its four casts performing the finale.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away is now in its third smash hit year on Broadway! Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

A third company of Come From Away launched a North American Tour across the United States and Canada at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018. The tour was just nominated for four LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, including Best Production, Best Ensemble Performance, Best Musical Score and Best Music Direction.

A fourth production of Come From Away made its long-awaited UK premiere at The Phoenix Theatre on February 18, 2019. Prior to the West End, this heart-warming musical had a limited engagement at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin from December 6, 2018 to January 19, 2019. For more information visit www.ComeFromAwayLondon.co.uk.

A fifth production of Come From Away will make its exclusive Australian premiere at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne in July 2019. For news, ticket sales updates and to join the waitlist visit www.ComeFromAway.com.au.





