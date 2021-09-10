VIDEO: CHICAGO's Orchestra Returns to the Ambassador Theatre for First Rehearsal Back

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

The Broadway orchestra of Chicago is ready to razzle dazzle audiences at the Ambassador Theatre again! The show has shared a look into the first rehearsal back onstage for the musicians as they perform the overture for the show.

"Here's your front row seat for our incredible orchestra's first rehearsal back home at the cell block," the show posted online.

Chicago returns to the Ambassador Theatre on September 14.

The Broadway reopening cast includes Aña Villafane as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony Award-winner Lillias White as Matron "Mama" Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine, David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Buy tickets for Chicago now for any performance through January 17, 2022, and you can either exchange or refund your tickets into any other date until two hours before the performance.

Tickets are available in person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W 49th St). Box office hours are Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Tickets are also available at ChicagotheMusical.com