Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok

VIDEO: Broadway Jumps on the BRIDGERTON Musical Bandwagon

Betsy Wolfe, Samantha Barks, Renee Rapp & more are all taking their turns at the latest TikTok musical craze!

Jan. 25, 2021  

The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.

This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?" From her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.

Now, some of Broadway's favorite voices have jumped on the bandwagon. Check out their performances below and see even more by looking at the #bridgertonmusical hashtag!

Betsy Wolfe:

Samantha Barks:

@samanthabarksofficial

##duet with @abigailbarlowww Officially obsessed with Abigail and all things bridgerton a??i??##bridgerton ##bridgertonmusical ##musicaltheatre

a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow

Lauren Zakrin:

Reneé Rapp:

@reneemj

havent been on in a while but mentally i am here @abigailbarlowww

a?? original sound - reneemj

Antonio Cipriano:

@antoniocipriano_

##duet with @abigailbarlowww @emilythebear yet again amazed by these two geniuses ##brigertonetflix ##brigertonmusical ##brigerton ##fyp

a?? original sound - Abigail Barlow

JJ Niemann:

Amber Ardolino:

@ambernicoleardolino

So Sienna from @bridgertonmusical ? @abigailbarlowww and @emilythebear you both are BOSS BABES and I love this! ?? ##bridgertonmusical ##bridgerton

a?? original sound - amberardolino

Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis
Adrienne Walker
Adrienne Walker
Betsy Struxness
Betsy Struxness

Related Articles
10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That Were Obsessed With Photo

10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With

Songwriter Abigail Barlow is Turning Netflix Hit BRIDGERTON Into a TikTok Musical Photo

Songwriter Abigail Barlow is Turning Netflix Hit BRIDGERTON Into a TikTok Musical

Listen to Our 2020: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Contest Winner Photo

Listen to Our 2020: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL Contest Winner


More Hot Stories For You