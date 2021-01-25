VIDEO: Broadway Jumps on the BRIDGERTON Musical Bandwagon
Betsy Wolfe, Samantha Barks, Renee Rapp & more are all taking their turns at the latest TikTok musical craze!
The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.
This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?" From her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.
Now, some of Broadway's favorite voices have jumped on the bandwagon. Check out their performances below and see even more by looking at the #bridgertonmusical hashtag!
Betsy Wolfe:
A post shared by Betsy Wolfe (@bwolfepack)
Samantha Barks:
@samanthabarksofficial
##duet with @abigailbarlowww Officially obsessed with Abigail and all things bridgerton a??i??##bridgerton ##bridgertonmusical ##musicaltheatrea?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Lauren Zakrin:
Reneé Rapp:
@reneemj
havent been on in a while but mentally i am here @abigailbarlowwwa?? original sound - reneemj
Antonio Cipriano:
@antoniocipriano_
##duet with @abigailbarlowww @emilythebear yet again amazed by these two geniuses ##brigertonetflix ##brigertonmusical ##brigerton ##fypa?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
@antoniocipriano_
##duet with @abigailbarlowww I'm obsessed ##fyp ##brigertonetflix ##brigertonmusical ##brigertona?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
JJ Niemann:
@jjniemann
##duet with @abigailbarlowww okay but this musical would be ? ##theatrekid ##sing ##singing ##bridgerton ##netflix ##actor ##broadway ##musicala?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Amber Ardolino:
@ambernicoleardolino
So Sienna from @bridgertonmusical ? @abigailbarlowww and @emilythebear you both are BOSS BABES and I love this! ?? ##bridgertonmusical ##bridgertona?? original sound - amberardolino
