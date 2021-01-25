VIDEO: Broadway Jumps on the BRIDGERTON Musical Bandwagon

The new Netflix series Bridgerton has been gaining popularity since its premiere in December of 2020. Part of that popularity comes from the clever minds on TikTok, who are working on another TikTok Musical.

This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, "Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?" From her idea sparked duets, more musical numbers, costumes, choreography, and much more.

Now, some of Broadway's favorite voices have jumped on the bandwagon. Check out their performances below and see even more by looking at the #bridgertonmusical hashtag!

Reneé Rapp: