A BroadwayWorld Guide to RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is about to have its big premiere this week!

Wondering about how the whole production came together? We're answering your questions about the fan-made musical with the star-studded cast.

BroadwayWorld is here to help!

When was this project announced?

Stemming from the viral trend on TikTok surrounding musical numbers created adhoc by content creators on the app, the stream was announced at the beginning of December.

"It has been magical to watch the TikTok community create and embrace the #RatatouilleMusical. From @e_jaccs' original ode to Remy to @shoeboxmusicals' set designs, seeing the endless creativity of the platform and the wider community rallying around it has inspired and driven a new forum for theater lovers to express themselves, participate, and enjoy the show. In a year where we saw Broadway close, the TikTok community brought musical fans together virtually with one of the most unique trends we have ever seen on platform," said Lizzy Hale, Senior Manager of Content, TikTok US, at the time of announcement.

Who is involved on the creative team?

The stream is being presented by the theatrical production company Seaview (the Tony Award-winning company behind recent shows such as Slave Play and Sea Wall/A Life). Content created on TikTok has been adapted for this virtual benefit by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, choreographed by Ellenore Scott, directed by Lucy Moss, and will feature the 20-piece Broadway Sinfonietta orchestra. Playwright Jeremy O. Harris serves as executive producer alongside Breslin and Foley.

Where did this idea come from?

The very first TikTok that started this entire trend came from TikTok creator Em Jaccs, or Emily Jacobsen. She created the original song, which was then turned into a rousing musical number by fellow creator Daniel Mertzlufft.

We spoke to Emily back when the trend was building steam. At the time, she had shared "As someone who has always dreamed to be a part of the Broadway world, this small taste has brought me such joy and excitement. Seeing the notifications pour in of new followers, fan comments, and tags in new songs and ideas has honestly been the highlight of 2020 for me. I give credit for the blow up to so many various creators [...] It was Daniel that took my song and created a spellbinding musical theater version with instrumental and choir voices. And thus, the idea for a virtual Ratatouille musical via Tik Tok was born. So this trend has definitely been a group effort."

Which TikTok creators are involved?

The show will feature music from Danny Bernstein (@dannykbernstein), Gabbi Bolt (@fettuccinefettuqueen), Kevin Chamberlin (@chamberlin_kevin), RJ Christian (@rjthecomposer), Nathan Fosbinder (@fozzyforman108), Emily Jacobsen (@e_jaccs), Sophia James (@sophiajamesmusic), Katie Johantgen (@katiejoyofosho), Daniel Mertzlufft (@danieljmertzlufft), Alec Powell (@phisherpryce), and Blake Rouse (@blakeyrouse).

When can I watch it?

The stream premieres on Friday, January 1 at 7pm ET and is available on demand for 72 hours through Monday, January 4 at 7pm ET.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets are available exclusively through TodayTix, which can be found here. Tickets are available for purchase until Monday, January 4 at 5pm ET.

Who is in the cast?

The star-studded cast features Tituss Burgess as Remy, Andrew Barth Feldman as Alfredo Linguini, Kevin Chamberlin as Auguste Gusteau, André De Shields as Anton Ego, Ashley Park as Colette Tatou, Wayne Brady as Django, Adam Lambert as Emile, Mary Testa as Skinner, Priscilla Lopez as Mabel, and Owen Tabaka as Young Anton Ego. Ensemble members include Adrianna Hicks, Cori Jaskier, Raymond J. Lee, John Michael Lyles, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, Talia Suskauer, Anna Uzele, Nikisha Williams, Joy Woods, JJ Niemann, and Samantha Pauly.

How is the stream benefitting The Actors Fund?

Contribute-what-you-can tickets start from $5 and range from $15, $20, $35, $50, and $100. All proceeds will go towards The Actors Fund.

Are TikTok creators being compensated?

According to the show's official site, yes! "We have partnered with many of the original creators to create Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical," states the site. "These creators are being credited and compensated. We're excited to work with this talented, diverse team to make the best show possible. They're the Remys, making it all happen. We're just a bunch of Linguinis."

How has Disney reacted to this project?

The show's official site also answers this question, stating, "While Disney does not have development plans for the title, they are excited to see fans engage with Disney stories, and they applaud and thank all of the online theatre makers whose work on Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will benefit The Actors Fund!"

