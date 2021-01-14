Songwriter Abigail Barlow is Turning Netflix Hit BRIDGERTON Into a TikTok Musical
Bridgerton is getting traction in the world of TikTok musicals similar to the success of Ratatouille. The Bridgerton series debuted in December 2020 on Netflix.
'Heartbreak Hotel' singer and TikTok creator Abigail Barlow is going viral again with her new Bridgerton musical numbers!
"Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?" the songwriter asks in the first video of her now 5-part series on her TikTok account.
Her most popular song from the series, 'Burn For You,' focuses on Daphne and Simon's relationship.
@abigailbarlowww
Excuse the spit sounds let's hear some Simons! ?aoe? If u need reference go check out the original tiktok! ##bridgertonmusicala?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Since that video, TikTok stars like Nick T. Daly, Joshua Robert Colley, JJ Niemann, Tommy Kaiser, and more have duetted as Simon!
@nick_t_daly
##duet with @abigailbarlowww my formal application to be the duke of bridgertontok. ##singing ##bridgerton ##simona?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
@joshuarobertcolley
##duet with @abigailbarlowwwa?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
@jjniemann
##duet with @abigailbarlowww okay but this musical would be ? ##theatrekid ##sing ##singing ##bridgerton ##netflix ##actor ##broadway ##musicala?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
@tomkaisr
##duet with @abigailbarlowww this song is so catchy ##bridgerton ##bridgertonmusical ##singing ##simon wait til the end for a surprise ;Da?? original sound - Abigail Barlow
Inspired by bestselling novels, the series follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynover), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family and her debut onto Regency London's marriage market. As her family assess her suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown stirs drama. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), a committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes' mamas...
The series debuted in December 2020 on Netflix.
