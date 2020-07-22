VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks Homophobia in the Music Business in the 90s - 'It Almost Killed Me'

Porter Shared - 'My Voice Became my Savior and it Became my Weapon'

Billy Porter recently spoke with Channel Q's The Morning Beat about the difficulties of being a gay man in the music business in the 90s.

He shared:

"It almost killed me. The homophobia in the music business in the 90s almost took me out of here...My voice became my savior and it became my weapon, and the first time it didn't work for me was in the music business. It was the first time nobody cared about my talent, and they only cared about who I was sleeping with on my own private time."

Watch the full interview below:

