Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
VIDEO: Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands Get Ready to Bring & JULIET to Broadway

The Broadway production of & Juliet will open in November at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Jul. 20, 2022  

What would have happened if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms...? Broadway is about to find out, because & Juliet, the new musical featuring the iconic pop anthems of Max Martin, is due to arrive on Broadway this fall! Two of its stars are Broadway favorites Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe, who play Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway.

"There have been very few pieces that I have read so quickly and could not wait to get my hands on," Wolfe told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "The fact that it's finally here... I am ecstatic!"

"The fact that this is the first big thing that I've been able to do since the pandemic, and that it is such a beautiful expression of joy between the audience and the company onstage... it's such a lovely way back in," added Sands.

Currently playing a long-awaited pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto, & Juliet will transfer directly to Broadway, with previews beginning October 28, 2022 ahead of a November 17, 2022 opening at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

Below, catch up with the pair as they continue their run in Toronto and get ready to take the show on the road to New York City.

& Juliet
Macgyver Voting

