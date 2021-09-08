VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Talks About Accidentally Manifesting Her Starring Role in FUNNY GIRL

Click Here for More Articles on Funny Girl Revival

Beanie Feldstein stopped by The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon about the upcoming Funny Girl revival and starring as Fanny Brice!

She also brought a picture from her third birthday party, where the theme was, fittingly, Funny Girl!

"I feel like I should teach a class in manifesting, but I don't know what I did! I wouldn't know what to teach," she said.

Watch the full interview below!

Feldstein currently stars in and produce Ryan Murphy's highly anticipated limited series IMPEACHMENT: AMERICAN CRIME STORY.

On the stage, Feldstein made her Broadway debut in 2017 as 'Minnie Fay' in the Bette Midler-led production HELLO, DOLLY! at the Shubert Theatre.