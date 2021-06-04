VIDEO: Audrey Brisson Talks Bringing AMELIE To London!
The West End engagement of Amélie continues through to 25 September 2021.
This week marked the official opening for the West End premiere of Amélie (which began preview performances at the Criterion Theatre on May 20), so we sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward to chat to the show's leading lady, Grammy & Olivier Award nominee Audrey Brisson.
She discusses how the musical connects with audiences who are themselves looking to reconnect post-lockdown and she also compares the UK production to the short-lived 2017 Broadway version which starred Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo.
