VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Performs 'Mind Over Matter' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Article Pixel Oct. 22, 2019  

Anthony Ramos was the musical guest on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden where he performed "Mind Over Matter" from his upcoming album, The Good & The Bad, which will be released on October 25..

Watch the performance below!

Ramos has also announced The Good & The Bad Tour, starting November 1st. Tickets are available here!

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



