VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays STAR WARS Theme in Honor of Star Wars Day

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared a video of himself playing John Williams' Star Wars theme in honor of Star Wars Day, May 4th!

Check out the video below!

John Williams has composed the music for all nine Star Wars films.

As it is Star Wars day it only seems fitting to play something from John Williams! May the composing 4th be with you - #TeamALW #StarWarsDay #HomeIsWhereTheMusicIs #TogetherAtHome #HomeHappy pic.twitter.com/BzFecV8R5i - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 4, 2020





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You