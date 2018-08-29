VIDEO: Andra Day Releases Cover Of 'Burn' as Latest #Hamildrop

In the latest release in Lin-Manuel Miranda's #Hamildrop series, Andra Day recorded a cover of Burn from Hamilton. Watch the new music video for the track below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter in December 2017 to announce that he will be dropping new Hamilton music every month until December 2018, calling the series #Hamildrop. Miranda explained that this is in place of a volume two of The Hamilton Mixtape, which was released last year and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

