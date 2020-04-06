VIDEO: Ali Ewoldt's Neighborhood Stays Strong with a LES MIS Sing-A-Long

The residents of Pleasantville, New York are hunkered in and social distancing, but that doesn't mean that they don't have time for a neighborhood-wide Les Misersables sing-a-long. Watch as Ali Ewoldt, who played Cosette in the 2006 revival, leads the way!

Ali Ewoldt made her Broadway debut in 2006 in Mr. Mackintosh's first Broadway revival of Les Misérables as Cosette. She most recently starred on Brodway in The Phantom of the Opera. Other credits include Luisa in The Fantasticks (Off-Broadway), Maria in West Side Story (first national tour), Lili in Carnival! (Musicals Tonight) and the national tour of Les Misérables. Born outside of Chicago and raised in Pleasantville, NY, she has a BA in Psychology from Yale University.





