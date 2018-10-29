VIDEO: Adrian Matthew Brings Down the House with 'She Used to Be Mine' at WAITRESS

Adrian Matthew recently rocketed into the spotlight with his performance of 'She Used to Be Mine' on Facebook, a moving performance he then shared on stage at Waitress. Check out the video below, plus get a behind the scenes look via Sara Bareilles on Instagram!

Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. When a baking contest in a nearby county offers her a chance at escape, Jenna must weigh her commitments against a rare shot at freedom and recognition. Her customers, co-workers, and the town's handsome new doctor all offer her conflicting recipes for happiness- but Jenna must ultimately decide for herself.



Based on the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, the new musical has a book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by five-time Grammy Award-nominated singer songwriter Sara Bareilles and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

