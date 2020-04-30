VIDEO: Adam Lambert and QUEEN Perform Tribute to Frontline Workers

Legendary rockers, Queen and frontman Adam Lambert have released a special rendition of the hit song, "We Are the Champions" dedicated to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out their tribute here:

After blowing everyone away on the eighth season of American Idol, Adam Lambert went on to release his debut album, For Your Entertainment, which included the international hit Whatya Want From Me and earned him a Grammy Award nomination. Adam followed this success with his second album, Trespassing, which became the first album to reach the No. 1 spot in the US and Canada by an openly gay artist. His highly-anticipated third album, The Original High, was executive produced by Max Martin and Shellback and included the smash hit Ghost Town.

Adam joined the cast of GLEE for a six-episode story in 2013 and performed the role of Eddie in Fox's The Rocky Horror Picture Show. He went on to judge on THE X FACTOR Australia where the artist he mentored, Isaiah, won the show.





