VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Talks MOULIN ROUGE & Almost Auditioning for AMERICAN IDOL

Aaron Tveit was a guest on Monday, March 2's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about starring in the Broadway musical, Moulin Rouge!

During the interview, Tveit shares how the audience sings along during the show. He tells hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, "When we first started doing the show we had no idea the response we were gonna get so when we the audience first started responding it kind of threw us for a little bit but now we expect it."

Tveit also revealed that he wanted to audition for AMERICAN IDOL during college. When asked if he knew what song he would've song, Tveit said, "You know I always thought that I was gonna sing Peter Gabriel's In Your Eyes."

Watch the interview below!

Moulin Rouge! The Musical, directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine, is now playing on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th Street, NYC).

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

The cast is led by Tony Award winner Karen Olivo as Satine, Aaron Tveit as Christian, six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein as Harold Zidler, Tony and Olivier award nominee Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Robyn Hurder as Nini. The cast includes Amber Ardolino, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Joe Beauregard, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam J. Cahn, Max Clayton, Karli Dinardo, Aaron C. Finley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Caleb Marshall, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kaitlin Mesh, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera. Ashley Loren is the Standby for Satine.

Photo credit: David M. Russell, ABC Entertainment





Related Articles