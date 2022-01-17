VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Honors MOULIN ROUGE! Departing Cast Members, Including Danny Burstein

Click Here for More Articles on MOULIN ROUGE THE MUSICAL

Following yesterday's performance of Moulin Rouge, Aaron Tveit took the stage to give a speech honoring the cast members who were leaving the show, including Travis Ward-Osborne, Sam J. Cahn, Reed Luplau, and of course, Danny Burstein.

Tveit paid tribute to each cast member, all of whom have been with the production since the beginning of its Broadway run, and some even earlier than that.

In addition, a donation of $10,000 was made to Project ALS, in honor of Burstein's late wife, Rebecca Luker.

Watch the full video below:

Wishing our departing cast members the very best this evening at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. May Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love follow you wherever you go. pic.twitter.com/JcPqpebbsl - Moulin Rouge The Musical - Broadway (@MoulinRougeBway) January 17, 2022

Eric Anderson takes over the role of Harold Zidler, which was originated on Broadway by Danny Burstein, beginning Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

