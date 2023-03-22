VALENTINA KOZLOVA INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION Comes to The Kaye Playhouse

The VALENTINA KOZLOVA INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION returns to the stage, this year at The Kaye Playhouse, with 100+ young classical ballet and contemporary dancers from countries around the world, dancing for medals, scholarships, and company contracts. Charles Jude, former etoile of the Paris Opera Ballet, returns as President of both the classical ballet and contemporary dance juries.

Highlights of this year's competition:

GUEST PERFORMERS:

Dancers from the STATE BALLET OF GEORGIA, directed by Nina Ananiashvili, opening day April 18th at 1:30 PM

Choreography by Yuri Possokhov

Dancers from the JOFFREY BALLET CONCERT GROUP at the Gala, April 21 at 7 PM

Choreographer/Artistic Director Bradley Shelver

CLASSES for participating dancers taught by members of the VKIBC jury:

April 18: 10:45 to 11:45 AM - two Master Classes will be held simultaneously by Gladysa Guadalupe (Artistic Director and co-founder, Cleveland Ballet,

and Adam Slute (Artistic Director, Ballet West)

April 19: 10:45 to 11;45 AM - Master Class taught by Nina Ananiashvili

April 20: 10:45 to 11:45 AM - two Master Classes will be held simultaneously by Chan Hon Goh (Director, Goh Ballet Academy & Youth Company Canada) and Jean-Hugues Feray (Founder, Paris Ballet & Dance in Florida)

The Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition is a nonprofit organization founded by Valentina Kozlova, former principal dancer with the Bolshoi Ballet and New York City Ballet. The mission of her Foundation is to support and promote the education and training of dancers, and to provide them with opportunities to perform, learn, and grow. The Foundation provides scholarships and grants from companies and schools all over the world, and hosts dance competitions, master classes, and other events that offer performance opportunities in a spirit of sharing and caring for fellow dancers.