Updated: Which 2020 Theatre Awards Are On? The Full List!

Will there be an Awards Season with no Spring Season?

While the theatre community continues to adjust to a spring without Broadway, what would have been the 2020 Awards season approaches... with some major adjustments already in place. Which ceremonies will go on (digitally) and which have postponed or canceled entirely? We've got the full list!

SCHEDULED:

DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS: 2020 Gratitude nominees- the full list! The Drama League will present The Gratitude Awards Spring 2020, a one time only pre-recorded digital fundraiser, is set to air on Thursday, April 30 at 7:30pm EST. Nominations for The Drama League's 86th Annual Artistic Awards will be presented during The Gratitude Awards program by Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman & Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. All shows that have premiered up until March 11, 2020 are eligible for nomination.

LORTEL AWARDS: 2020 nominees- The full list! Mario Cantone will host this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, which are being presented as a virtual broadcast and benefit for The Actors Fund on Sunday, May 3, at 7pm. The online event will bring together theatre performers, industry veterans, and fans worldwide in a celebration of Off-Broadway.

NEW YORK DRAMA CRITICS' CIRCLE AWARDS: 2020 winners- the full list! Jeremy O. Harris, Brian Stokes Mitchell, John Mulaney, Heidi Schreck and Michael Shannon will present the Drama Critics' Circle's 85th annual awards live on Wednesday, April 29 at 8pm as a special episode of the streaming series Stars in the House.

PULITZER PRIZE FOR DRAMA: The 2020 Pulitzer Prize announcement has been postponed by two weeks due to the ongoing health crisis. The Prizes in Journalism, Books, Drama and Music now will be announced on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 3 p.m., via livestream.

OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS: 2020 nominees- the full list! Winners will be announced on Tuesday, May 19, 2019 via Facebook Live. An official reception will be held this Fall (Date TBD).

DRAMA DESK AWARDS: 2020 nominees- the full list! The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will be announced during a special presentation of Spectrum News NY1's On Stage on Sunday, May 31, at 7:30 PM. The awards special also will stream on NY1.com, and DramaDeskAwards.com. Additional details will be announced over the coming weeks.

OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS: The 2020 Outer Critics Circle Honorees will be announced to the public on Monday, May 11, 2020. In lieu of selecting traditional nominees with one winner from each category, the 70th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards will celebrate up to five honorees in each of its twenty-six categories, in addition to four honorees for the annual John Gassner Award, commemorating works by new American Playwrights.

TBA:

TONY AWARDS: The 74th Annual Tony Awards, previously scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with CBS.

OBIE AWARDS: The 65th Annual Obie Awards, originally scheduled to be held at Terminal 5 on Monday, May 18, will be postponed and reconceived as a virtual event, with awards being handed out for shows that opened between May 1, 2019 and March 12, 2020. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

THEATRE WORLD AWARDS: The 2020 Theatre World Awards, previously set for June 1, have been postponed.

Chita Rivera AWARDS: The Chita Rivera Awards, originally scheduled for May 17, will be postponed until later in the year. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Calendar at at Glance:

April 23: Gratitude Awards Nominations

April 28: Off Broadway Alliance Nominations

April 30: Gratitude Awards Ceremony

April 29: New York Drama Critics Circle Awards Ceremony

April 30: Drama League Awards Nominations

May 3: Lortel Awards Ceremony

May 4: Pulitzer Prize Winners Announced

May 11: Outer Critics Circle Honorees Announced

May 19: Off Broadway Alliance Winners Announced

May 31: Drama Desk Awards Announced



