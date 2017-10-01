Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 1
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, October 1, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
10/2/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Staged Reading
10/2/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Staged Reading
10/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in FORWARD THEATER COMPANY 2018-19 SEASON at Forward Theater Company
10/2/2017 - 10/26/2017 Equity Principal Audition in RIVERSIDE THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Riverside Theatre
10/2/2017 Equity Performer Auditions in UTAH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2018 SEASON at Utah Shakespeare Festival
10/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in FLORIDA STUDIO THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Florida Studio Theatre
10/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in A WALK WITH MR. HEIFETZ at Primary Stages
10/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in HAZARDOUS MATERIALS at Equity Library Theatre
10/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in RAZORHURST at Luna Stage Company
10/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE DEAD, 1904 at Irish Repertory Theatre
10/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in ALLIANCE THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON **Revised** at Alliance Theatre
10/2/2017 Submission in A CAVALIER FOR MILADY at White Horse Theater Company
10/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in OTHER WORLD at Developmental Lab
10/2/2017 Submission in THEATRE NOW NEW YORK FALL 2017 SEASON at Theatre Now New York, Inc.
10/2/2017 - 10/3/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CALIFORNIA SHAKESPEARE THEATER 2018 SEASON at California Shakespeare Theater
10/2/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CENTER THEATRE GROUP MONTHLY at Center Theatre Group
10/3/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Out of the Box Theatrics
10/3/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Staged Reading
10/3/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Staged Reading
10/3/2017 Submission in BEAR COUNTRY at Alabama Shakespeare Festival
10/3/2017 Submission in BABETTE'S FEAST at Portland Stage Company
10/3/2017 Equity Chorus Call Child Dancers in SCHOOL OF ROCK - PM Session at Winter Garden Theatre
10/3/2017 Equity Chorus Call Child Dancers in SCHOOL OF ROCK - AM Session at Winter Garden Theatre
10/3/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in OTHER WORLD at Developmental Lab
10/3/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in OTHER WORLD at Developmental Lab
10/3/2017 - 10/4/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE ACTING COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at The Acting Company
10/3/2017 Stage Manager in THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR at Hamlet Isn't Dead
10/3/2017 Submission in A FUNNY THING HAPPENED... at Pittsburgh Public Theater
10/4/2017 Equity Principal Audition in LIGHT SHINING IN BUCKINGHAMSHIRE at New York Theatre Workshop
10/4/2017 - 10/11/2017 Equity Principal Audition in KICKSHAW THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Kickshaw Theatre
