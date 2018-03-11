Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Mar. 11
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, March 11, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
3/12/2018 Submission in GAY.PORN.MAFIA at Showcase
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GREATER WASHINGTON DC/BALTIMORE AREA AEA LIAISON AUDITIONS at Various Producers
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Submission in SONGBIRD at Two River Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Fireside Theatre
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 2018 LATE SUMMER & FALL SEASON at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HELLO, DOLLY! at The Shubert Theatre
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FLORIDA ATLANTIC UNIVERSITY 2018 at Florida Atlantic University
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A D PLAYERS 2018-19 SEASON at A D Players
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY OF DC 2018-19 SEASON at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CHAUTAUQUA THEATER COMPANY 2018 SEASON at Chautauqua Institution
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RICHARD III at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SUMMER SHORTS FESTIVAL 2018 at City Theatre Inc.
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE HARD PROBLEM at Lincoln Center Theater
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 - 3/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE FERRYMAN at Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ALPINE THEATRE PROJECT 2018 SUMMER SEASON **Revised** at Alpine Theatre Project
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ALPINE THEATRE PROJECT 2018 SUMMER SEASON **Revised** at Alpine Theatre Project
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ALPINE THEATRE PROJECT 2018 SUMMER SEASON **Revised** at Alpine Theatre Project
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ALPINE THEATRE PROJECT 2018 SUMMER SEASON **Revised** at Alpine Theatre Project
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 OPEN in MADAGASCAR at Growing Stage Theatre for Young Audiences Inc.
Click Here for More Information
3/12/2018 Equity Chorus Call Singers in DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Zachary Scott Theatre Center
Click Here for More Information
3/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FULTON THEATRE COMPANY and MALTZ JUPITER THEATRE 2018-19 SEASONS **Updated** at Various Producers
Click Here for More Information
3/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ANASTASIA at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
3/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ANASTASIA at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
3/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in WAITRESS at Brooks Atkinson Theatre
Click Here for More Information
3/13/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WAITRESS at Brooks Atkinson Theatre
Click Here for More Information
3/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE FRUIT TRILOGY at Abingdon Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
3/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FIRE IN DREAMLAND at New York Shakespeare Festival
Click Here for More Information
3/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ALPINE THEATRE PROJECT 2018 SUMMER SEASON **Revised** at Alpine Theatre Project
Click Here for More Information
3/13/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE BIKINIS at Hippodrome State Theatre
Click Here for More Information
3/13/2018 - 3/14/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LOUISIANA RHYTHM **Revised** at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Related Articles
From This Author Audition Roundup