Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Dec. 16
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, December 16, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
12/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MUMBURGER at Off the Wall Productions
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Submission in TRAVLIN' at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Imperial Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Imperial Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Stage Manager in THREE GIRLS NEVER LEARNT THE WAY HOME at Cherry Lane Alternative Inc.
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BHANGIN' IT at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OLD GLOBE 2019 SUMMER SEASON at Old Globe
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OLD GLOBE 2019 SUMMER SEASON at Old Globe
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at New Hope Productions
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY at New Hope Productions
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in STICK FLY **Revised** at Meadow Brook Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in WINTER 2019 LIVE INDUSTRIAL! at Iconoclastic Entertainment, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
12/17/2018 Submission in THE TEMPEST at Pittsburgh Public Theater
Click Here for More Information
12/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Imperial Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/18/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS at Imperial Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/18/2018 - 12/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ALWAYS PATSY CLINE at Music Theatre of Connecticut
Click Here for More Information
12/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OLD GLOBE 2019 SUMMER SEASON at Old Globe
Click Here for More Information
12/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PENNSYLVANIA SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2019 SEASON at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
Click Here for More Information
12/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LONG LOST at Manhattan Theatre Club
Click Here for More Information
12/19/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in OLD GLOBE 2019 SUMMER SEASON at Old Globe
Click Here for More Information
12/19/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in OLD GLOBE 2019 SUMMER SEASON at Old Globe
Click Here for More Information
12/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CROWDED FIRE 2019 SEASON at Crowded Fire Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
12/19/2018 Submission in DADDY LONG LEGS at Monumental Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
12/19/2018 - 12/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at Ordway Center for the Performing Arts
Click Here for More Information
12/20/2018 - 12/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PENNSYLVANIA SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2019 SEASON at Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival
Click Here for More Information
12/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TRANSFERS at Crowded Fire Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
12/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CHICAGO at Ambassador Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FORD'S THEATRE LORT 2019-20 SEASON at Ford's Theatre Society
Click Here for More Information
12/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE CLIMB at Cherry Lane Alternative Inc.
Click Here for More Information
12/20/2018 Submission in REVIVAL: The Resurrection of Son House A New Play with Music at Geva Theatre Center
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.