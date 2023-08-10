Up on the Marquee: THE SHARK IS BROKEN

The Shark Is Broken is running on Broadway at the Golden Theatre.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

The new comedy THE SHARK IS BROKEN opens tonight, Thursday, August 10, at Broadway’s Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).  Check out photos of the Broadway marquee below!

THE SHARK IS BROKEN stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Richard Dreyfuss, Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, “Chicago Med”) as Roy Scheider, and Ian Shaw who is making his Broadway debut portraying his father Robert Shaw, who played “Quint” in JAWS.  Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this new Olivier Award-nominated comedy imagines what happened on board “The Orca” when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster, JAWS. 

FADE IN: The open ocean, 1974. Filming on JAWS is delayed…again. The film’s lead actors—theatre veteran Robert Shaw and young Hollywood hotshots, Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider—are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic…if it doesn’t sink them all.

Directed by Guy Masterson, THE SHARK IS BROKEN has scenic and costume design by Duncan Henderson, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design and original music by Adam Cork, video design by Nina Dunn, and casting by Jim Carnahan Casting. Rounding out the company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN are understudies Peter Bradbury, Stephen Dexter, and Coby Getzug.  Beginning performances Tuesday, July 25 after critically acclaimed runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on London’s West End, THE SHARK IS BROKEN officially opens tonight, Thursday, August 10, 2023, for a strictly limited 16-week engagement.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

