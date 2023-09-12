Up on the Marquee: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Merrily We Roll Along begins performances on September 19, 2023.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 3 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at T Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE

Rehearsals are now underway for the upcoming Broadway revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, which begins performances at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Tuesday, September 19 and officially opens on Tuesday, October 10. Check out photos of the marquee below!

Directed by multi-Olivier Award® winner Maria Friedman, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG will star Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard, and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn. The production will feature Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard, and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson. The cast will also include Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen, and Jacob Keith Watson.

The production recently enjoyed a critically acclaimed and completely sold-out run at New York Theatre Workshop, after its sold-out runs at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and the Olivier Award-winning West End transfer produced by Sonia Friedman Productions.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive cult-classic ahead of its time, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs. Maria Friedman first directed the musical at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory – a production that subsequently transferred to the Harold Pinter Theatre, where it garnered the most five-star reviews in West End history before going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Merrily We Roll Along

Merrily We Roll Along

Merrily We Roll Along

Merrily We Roll Along



Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: Katie Rose Clarke Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Interview: Katie Rose Clarke Talks MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along is coming to Broadway this fall. Read BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Katie Rose Clarke, and learn behind the scenes stories about the production.

2
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For Revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the upcoming Broadway revival of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, which begins performances at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Tuesday, September 19.

3
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Broadway Run By Two Months Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Broadway Run By Two Months

The first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along has extended its engagement by popular demand. Find out how to get tickets to the new dates here!

4
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Begin Performances on Bway in September Photo
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG to Begin Performances on Bway in September

The first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s Merrily We Roll Along will begin performances on Tuesday, September 19 at the Hudson Theatre for a strictly limited, 18-week engagement.

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... (read more about this author)

Up on the Marquee: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!Up on the Marquee: GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Photos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte TheaterPhotos: Inside A BRIEF INTERMISSION, Celebrating the Delacorte Theater
Photos: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's THE REFUGE PLAYSPhotos: Meet the Cast of Roundabout's THE REFUGE PLAYS
Up on the Marquee: I NEED THATUp on the Marquee: I NEED THAT

Videos

How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Her Sister to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
THE LION KING
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
THE SHARK IS BROKEN

Recommended For You