Up on the Marquee: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING

Jaja's African Hair Braiding will begin previews on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

Ttickets are now on sale for the world premiere of Jaja's African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and directed by Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

The cast of Jaja's African Hair Braiding will feature Brittany Adebumola (“The Other Black Girl”), Maechi Aharanwa (The Misanthrope), Rachel Christopher (for colored girls who have considered suicide/…), Kalyne Coleman (“So Help Me Todd”), Somi Kakoma (Dreaming Zenzile), Lakisha May (Skeleton Crew), Nana Mensah (“Presumed Innocent”), Michael Oloyede (Inanimate), Dominique Thorne (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and Zenzi Williams (Mobile Unit of Henry V).

Jaja's African Hair Braiding will begin previews on Tuesday, September 12 and open on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja's bustling hair braiding salon in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

The creative team for Jaja's African Hair Braiding will include David Zinn (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Original Music & Sound Design), Stefania Bulbarella (Video Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design), Dawn-Elin Fraser (Dialect & Vocal Coach), Caparelliotis Casting, Kelly Gillespie, & Erica Hart (Casting) and Melanie J. Lisby (Production Stage Manager). 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 Born and raised in Maine, she’s now on her second—and longer—stint as a Manhattanite. She’s worn many hats (writer, bookseller, merch girl, and more), but this one is her... (read more about this author)

