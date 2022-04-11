Up on the Marquee: HANGMEN Returns

Martin McDonagh's Olivier Award-winning and New York Drama Critics' Circle Award-winning comedy Hangmen is now in previews at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). Check out photos of the marquee below!

Playwright Martin McDonagh, director Matthew Dunster, set and costume designer Anna Fleischle and lighting designer Joshua Carr joined the cast which features "Game of Thrones'" Alfie Allen (Mooney) in his Broadway debut opposite David Threlfall (Harry), whose performance as "Smike" was critically acclaimed in both the original London and Broadway productions of Nicholas Nickleby and is returning to Broadway for the first time in 25 years. Hangmen also features two-time Olivier Award winner Tracie Bennett (Alice), Owen Campbell (Clegg), Jeremy Crutchley (Inspector Fry), Olivier Bursary Award winner Gaby French (Shirley), Josh Goulding (Hennessy), John Hodgkinson (Albert), Richard Hollis (Bill), John Horton (Arthur), Olivier Award and Drama Desk Award winner Andy Nyman (Syd), and Ryan Pope (Charlie), with Sebastian Beacon, Peter Bradbury, Gina Costigan, Katie Fabel and Colin McPhillamy.

In his small pub in the North of England in the mid-1960s, Harry is something of a local celebrity. But what's the second best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars, people are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news when an intriguing stranger, Mooney, from London -with a very different wardrobe and motive - enters their world.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski