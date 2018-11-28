CHOIR BOY
Click Here for More Articles on CHOIR BOY

Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY

Nov. 28, 2018  

Manhattan Theatre Club presents the Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight, The Brother/Sister Plays) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman (Lobby Hero, Significant Other, Murder Ballad).

Choir Boy will now begin previews Wednesday, December 12, 2018 ahead of a Tuesday, January 8, 2019 opening at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Choir Boy was originally announced to open on January 10, 2019.

The cast will feature Nicholas L. Ashe (Junior Blake), Daniel Bellomy (Ensemble), Jonathan Burke (Ensemble), Gerald Caesar(Ensemble), John Clay III (Anthony Justin "AJ" James), Chuck Cooper (Headmaster Marrow), Caleb Eberhardt (David Heard),Marcus Gladney (Ensemble), J. Quinton Johnson (Bobby Marrow), Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton) and Jeremy Pope (Pharus Jonathan Young).

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key? On its American debut at MTC's Studio Stage II, The New York Times called the play "vivid, magnetic and moving," and The New York Post hailed it as "bracing and provocative." Now, we're thrilled to bring this soaring music-filled work to Broadway. Playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney is an Oscar®-winning screenwriter of Moonlightand a recipient of the MacArthur Fellowship Grant. Directing is Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman (Lobby Hero, Significant Other, Murder Ballad).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY
"Choir Boy"

Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY
"Choir Boy"

Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY
"Choir Boy"

Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY
"Choir Boy"

Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY
"Choir Boy"

Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY
"Choir Boy"

Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY
"Choir Boy"

Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY
"Choir Boy"

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

  • Up on the Marquee: CHOIR BOY
  • Photo Coverage: The Stars of THE ILLUSIONISTS - MAGIC OF THE HOLIDAYS Meet The Press!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of CHOIR BOY on Broadway!
  • Up on the Marquee: TRUE WEST, with Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano!
  • FREEZE FRAME: Meet the Cast of CHOIR BOY on Broadway!
  • Photo Coverage: Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Preview Their FIRST ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE