Up On The Marquee: MANILOW BROADWAY

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Barry Manilow is coming back to Broadway. The Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winning singer-songwriter, arranger, producer and musician will take the stage on July 26 through August 17 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

Manilow promises an evening of nonstop Top 40 Hits and surprises from his extensive catalog of music ranging from pop, to Broadway, Jazz, and adult contemporary.

Barry Manilow has a long history on Broadway. He received a Special Tony Award for his first appearance in 1977. In 1989 he sold out an 8-week run at the Gershwin Theater and in 2013 sold out an 8-week run at the St. James Theatre - all to rave reviews. Manilow is credited with setting the precedent for contemporary music artists to appear on Broadway.

"I am thrilled to be returning to my hometown of New York City and performing once again on Broadway," said Manilow. "It holds a very special place in my heart."

Manilow just celebrated his 500th show at the International Theater at the Westgate in Las Vegas, where he has been in residency since 2018. This September he will be headlining BBC's The Proms in the Park in London. Considered to be one of the most significant musical events in British culture, Manilow will be performing before an estimated audience of 40,000. Manilow first headlined The Proms in 2009 and this will be the first time ever that a headliner has returned.

