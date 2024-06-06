Udi Gershuni Announces New Album Featuring Renowned Soprano Mikaela Bennett

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Composer and pianist, Udi Gershuni, has announced the upcoming release of his new album, "Udi Gershuni - Vocal Works"," featuring soprano Mikaela Bennett. The album aims to capture the interest of enthusiasts in the classical, opera, and Broadway music scenes.

Udi Gershuni's compositions, known for their warmth and intimacy, bridge the gap between complex, multi-layered music and a younger, more diverse audience. His new album is no different, including a rich collection of songs set to texts by celebrated poets, such as Emily Dickinson, Edna St. Vincent Millay, and contemporary voices like Meghan Palmer and Ginny Mohler. Additionally, the album highlights Hebrew poetry by Hanoch Levin, Mika Ben Shaul, and Idit Barak.

"Creating this album has been a profound journey," says Gershuni. "The collaboration with Mikaela Bennett and Adam Rothenberg has added new dimensions to the music. By blending classical influences from John Adams and Philip Glass with the storytelling tradition of musical theatre giants like Stephen Sondheim and Adam Guettel, we've created a unique sound that conveys an intriguing dialogue between hope and despair."

At its core, "Udi Gershuni - Vocal Works’" themes traverse the human condition, exploring love, nature imagery, and the interplay between optimism and melancholy. Edna St. Vincent Millay's song cycle, including "Time Does Not Bring Release," "The Spring and the Fall," and "Love is Not All," leans more towards themes of heartbreak and sorrow, while pieces like "Hope," "When The Good Comes," and "Delet" offer a sense of optimism and resolution.

Udi Gershuni's contributions to the music world extend well beyond his new album. Based in New York City and originally from Tel Aviv, Israel, Gershuni has made a name for himself as a composer, orchestrator, music director, pianist, and conductor. After his successful Carnegie Hall debut with 'Tehora', he is currently working on a song commission for the Grammy - nominated project "40@40" by soprano Laura Strickling.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music and the BMI program in NYC, Gershuni has been also recognized with several prestigious awards, including the American Prize national competition, the George Bailey Grant from the Dramatists Guild Foundation, and the Excellence "Keren Sharet" scholarship from the American-Israel culture fund.

For more information about Udi Gershuni and "Udi Gershuni - Vocal Works," visit https://www.udigershuni.com/ or listen to his music on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/artist/0cSMbuB4dpv2gPPytj2POC?si=wP4g8qGkSnGDCZ44dLgO_A.