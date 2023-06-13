USCIS To Welcome 20 New US Citizens Aboard South Street Seaport Museum's 1885 Tall Ship Wavertree In Celebration Of Flag Day

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the South Street Seaport Museum will welcome 20 new U.S. citizens during a special Flag Day naturalization ceremony on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10am aboard the Wavertree. USCIS New York District Director Tamika S. Gray will administer the Oath of Allegiance, and Captain Jonathan Boulware, President and CEO of the South Street Seaport Museum, will offer welcoming remarks to the new citizens.

The 20 citizenship candidates are from the following 17 countries: Bangladesh, Belarus, Burkina Faso, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Ghana, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, St. Lucia, South Korea and Spain. Five are current or former members of the U.S. Military.

USCIS often participates in naturalization ceremonies at museums, schools, libraries and other notable locations to celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant's journey to citizenship and honor their commitment. Ceremonies in honor of national holidays or significant historic anniversaries - like Flag Day - connect new citizens with our nation's past, while welcoming them as part of America's future.

Flag Day celebrates the anniversary of the day - June 14, 1777 - the Second Continental Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States. The first national observance of Flag Day took place 100 years later, on June 14, 1877. This year, USCIS will be honoring Flag Day nationwide in ceremonies at iconic American locations ranging from the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia, to the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, to Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota.

The South Street Seaport Museum, located in the historic seaport district in New York City, preserves and interprets the history of New York as a great port city. Founded in 1967, the Museum houses an extensive collection of works of art and artifacts, a maritime reference library, exhibition galleries and education spaces, working 19th century print shops, and an active fleet of historic vessels that all work to tell the story of "Where New York Begins."

USCIS encourages new citizens and guests to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media, using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen. For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.



RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadways Biggest Nigh Photo
Photos: Tony Awards Fashion- See Who Turned Up And Turned It Out On Broadway's Biggest Night!

See photos of your favorite fashionistas who turned up and turned it out for Broadway's biggest night!

2
Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Photo
Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023

Watch clips from The Public Theater's Gala on the Green 2023!

3
Andrews, Parker & Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater Gala Photo
Andrews, Parker & Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater Gala

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present its Summer Gala on Saturday, July 8, from 6:30 to 11 p.m. at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

4
Video: Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for Best Lighting Design of a Play Photo
Video: Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Tim Lutkin took home a Tony Award for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' for his outstanding work on Life of Pi (currently running at the Schoenfeld Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Tim checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The MunyPhotos: See Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector & More in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Julie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater GalaJulie Andrews, Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick to be Honored at Bay Street Theater Gala
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and NewarkMJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark
Work by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spring 2024 SeasonWork by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spring 2024 Season

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You