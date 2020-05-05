UPDATE: Amanda Kloots on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress: 'His Eyes Are Opening Up'

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero remains in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the coronavirus.

His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reported that Nick underwent a successful tracheostomy procedure over the weekend. Now she reports that his recovery seems to be moving the right direction. "He is in recovery today and things are going well. Numbers on the machines are coming down, which is great," she says. "His eyes are opening up, unfortunately they are not connected to anything... but small little steps!"

Last week she shared that "[Nick] had two negative COVID tests, which means we think the virus is out of his system and now we're dealing with recovery and getting his body back from all the repercussions of the virus."

A GoFundMe drive for Cordero, Kloots, and their 10-month old son Elvis, has now raised almost $500,000. If you can donate, please do so here.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You