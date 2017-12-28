UP ON THE MARQUEE: Edward Albee's THREE TALL WOMEN
The Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Three Tall Women is inching ever closer to Broadway! Starring two-time Academy Award® winner Glenda Jackson, Tony Award® and three-time Emmy Award® winner Laurie Metcalf, and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill, the production directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello. Beginning preview performances on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Three Tall Women opens on Thursday, March 29. Check out photos of the marquee below!
Hailed as "essential viewing" by Ben Brantley of The New York Times, Three Tall Women is a "spellbinding masterpiece" (Time Magazine) and "Edward Albee's best play, period!" (New York Post). In addition to the Pulitzer, the play also won The New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play.
The design team for Three Tall Women includes Miriam Buether (Scenic Design), Ann Roth (Costume Design), and Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee for Edward Albee's 1994 Pulitzer Prize-winning 'Three Tall Women'
