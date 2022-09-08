UK Theatre Community Share Statements & Updates On Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

In the aftermath of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away today at 96 after serving as the monarch of the United Kingdom for 70 years, Theatres across the UK will be dimming their lights tonight and observing a minute's silence.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reining British monarch in history.

Read statements from arts organizations throughout the UK below:

The Society of London Theatre stated:

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The theatre industry is thankful for all the support and patronage Her Majesty has shown throughout her lifetime. We would like to convey our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family at this time of national mourning."

- Stephanie Sirr MBE & Jon Gilchrist Joint Presidents, UK Theatre and Eleanor Lloyd, President, Society of London Theatre

In accordance with the guidance from DCMS, scheduled theatre performances will go ahead tonight as planned and during the official period of mourning.

Many theatres across the country will be dimming their lights tonight and observing a minute's silence, playing the national anthem, and opening books of condolences prior to the performance as a mark of their respect.

The saddest of days.

Our Queen kept her promise to us all, from 1953 until the day she died.

May she now join her beloved husband and May God rest their souls

-MC - Michael Crawford (@CrawfordMichael) September 8, 2022

The Royal Opera House will close this evening (8 September) as well as on the day of the State funeral.



Therefore, tonight's performance of Don Giovanni and the Aida Insight have been cancelled. [3/4] - Royal Opera House (@RoyalOperaHouse) September 8, 2022

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Her Majesty. Aligning with guidance from DCMS, scheduled theatre performances can go ahead as planned but please check with your venue. Further information here: https://t.co/HQzDw2cqp0 pic.twitter.com/yGrvvdqt1E - Official London Theatre | TKTS (@london_theatre) September 8, 2022

The Royal Shakespeare Company has confirmed it will organise a public screening of the Queen's funeral in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. This will be a ticketed event open to everyone. Details to be confirmed in due course. - Matt Hemley (@MattHemley) September 8, 2022

Everyone at Ambassador Theatre Group is saddened to hear the news that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. We send our condolences to the Royal Family and everyone connected to Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/es2gXmrTOe - Savoy Theatre (@SavoyTheatreLdn) September 8, 2022

We are saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our thoughts and condolences to the Royal Family at this time. - Queen's Theatre Hornchurch (@QueensTheatreH) September 8, 2022

The ENO is greatly saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/WOUmFlDOeO - English National Opera (@E_N_O) September 8, 2022

pic.twitter.com/5tK0R1h3gH - Bristol Old Vic Theatre School (@BOVTS) September 8, 2022

Following the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time of national mourning. https://t.co/t5xviIYEYp - Unity Theatre (@unitytheatre) September 8, 2022

All at Sonia Friedman Productions are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.



We send our thoughts and condolences to the Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/Zl7qccPF4y - Sonia Friedman Productions (@SFP_London) September 8, 2022

We are deeply saddened at the news of The Queen's death, and our thoughts are with her family, and particularly our President, HRH The Prince of Wales.

Her Majesty The Queen has been Patron of the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1961, when the Company was created. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/uM9sSBYnsF - Matilda The Musical (@MatildaMusical) September 8, 2022

These photos were taken during Her Majesty's attendance at our 1980 production of Fiddler on the Roof, and 1974 production of The Merry Widow, while meeting the cast. pic.twitter.com/yNEMOJRC3Q - Scottish Opera (@ScottishOpera) September 8, 2022

A message from the West End production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. pic.twitter.com/1uL8i0uEvP - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (@CursedChildLDN) September 8, 2022

Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls