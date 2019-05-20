UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Announced At Drexler's, May 21

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! NOW @ Drexler's: Tuesday May 21st, 2019 ed.



Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY.

Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! @ Drexler's

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)

Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226

Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue

This Week's Guests: (Tuesday May 21st, 2019 ed.):





Albanian Fire Stacy Kendro!

Strong Heart Ajani Thompson!

The Ebullient Emily Trippe Duke!

Iron-Clad Brian Parise!

Classic Robin Siegel Lakin!

Internationally Known Ben Frank!

& Stylish Andre Medrano!

w/ Special Guest Host This Week Pure Money Chris Hamilton!

Featuring The Immortal Todd Montesi!

& The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner!!

Plus Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!!!

#UGIT





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You