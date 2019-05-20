UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Announced At Drexler's, May 21
Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip, NEW YORK CITY.
Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
9 Ave A (btwn E. 1st & 2nd st.)
Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.
For info/reservations: (646) 524-5226
Via Subway: F train to 2nd Avenue
This Week's Guests: (Tuesday May 21st, 2019 ed.):
Albanian Fire Stacy Kendro!
Strong Heart Ajani Thompson!
The Ebullient Emily Trippe Duke!
Iron-Clad Brian Parise!
Classic Robin Siegel Lakin!
Internationally Known Ben Frank!
& Stylish Andre Medrano!
w/ Special Guest Host This Week Pure Money Chris Hamilton!
Featuring The Immortal Todd Montesi!
& The Big Bawse Hawse Christopher Wagner!!
Plus Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!!!
#UGIT