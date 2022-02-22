Trinity Irish Dance Company to Return to The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation will celebrate the long-anticipated return of Trinity Irish Dance Company with a vibrant week of performances around the quintessentially Irish holiday, St. Patrick's Day. Showcasing its awe-inspiring precision in a mixed bill with three New York premieres, the internationally renowned company will play The Joyce Theater from March 15-20. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information and to read about The Joyce Theater's detailed health and safety protocols, including required face-coverings and proof of vaccination policies, please visit www.Joyce.org.

With a hallmark blend of percussive power and aerial grace, Trinity Irish Dance Company (TIDC) brings its progressive fusion of Irish traditions and American innovation to The Joyce stage, marking the company's first engagement in two decades. Helmed by Founding Artistic Director Mark Howard, the pioneers of contemporary Irish step dance have continued to break boundaries for over thirty years by celebrating the individuals - especially the women in the mostly female company - who bring the work to thunderous life in dynamic ways. The Joyce program features an extraordinary live onstage band and celebrates Howard's unique vision with two New York premieres bearing his name as co-choreographer-An Sorcas (The Circus), the examination of substance versus spectacle, created in tandem with Associate Artistic Director Chelsea Hoy; and Sparks, co-created and performed by world champion dancer Ali Doughty, pairing her prowess with virtuosity of All-Ireland champion fiddle player Jake James.

A third New York premiere is also on tap for the evening: American Traffic, a blend of Irish step and American tap from Michelle Dorrance and Melinda Sullivan that celebrates the nuanced differences between the two forms, meeting at the intersection of rhythmic sensibilities and rebellious histories. The program is rounded out by classic works and formative pieces, including Howard's Soles, a tribal and timeless rhythmic study; the explosion of impeccable footwork in Push; and Johnny, the 1991 piece that altered the landscape of Irish dance and catapulted Trinity Irish Dance Company to international stardom.