Tovah Feldshuh Shares Memoir With The National Arts Club

From Golda to Ginsburg, Yentl to Mama Rose, Tallulah to the Queen of Mean, Feldshuh has always played powerful women who were not afraid to rule the world.

Apr. 27, 2021  

Actress Tovah Feldshuh will share her new memoir; Lilyville: Mother, Daughter, and Other Roles I've Played; in an online conversation with The National Arts Club on Monday, May 17 at 7:30 PM (ET).

Broadway icon and four-time Tony, two-time Emmy nominee Tovah Feldshuh has written a new memoir Lilyville. It is a heartwarming and hilarious exploration of the mother-daughter relationship that challenged the shifting socio-cultural expectations of women and shaped a magnificent career.

From Golda to Ginsburg, Yentl to Mama Rose, Tallulah to the Queen of Mean, Feldshuh always played powerful women who were not afraid to rule the world. But off-stage, she struggled to fulfill the one role she never auditioned for: Lily Feldshuh's only daughter.

