Tourism Forecast Downgraded for New York City in 2020 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Travel Weekly has reported that international inbound travel to the U.S. is expected to fall 6% over the next three months as the coronavirus outbreak continues to effect the global economy, the U.S. Travel Association said.

Read the full story HERE.

The predicted drop would be the biggest fall in the five years that U.S. Travel has been tracking travel, and the largest decline in international inbound travel since the Great Recession in 2008.

Visitor growth to New York City is now expected to slow to 2% in 2020.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You