Torrey Townsend’s JEWISH PLOT World Premiere Gets New Venue And Performance Dates

Lucas Katler Productions has announced updated details for the world premiere of Torrey Townsend’s new play Jewish Plot, directed by Sarah Hughes (Daphne, A Woman Among Women).

Following an electrical fire at The Brick on October 16—the day the production was scheduled to open—the play will now be performed at Theatre 154 (154 Christopher Street, Manhattan) from October 22 through November 7. No injuries were reported, and the team secured a new venue within hours, ensuring the production could proceed with only a brief delay.

About Jewish Plot

In Jewish Plot, playwright Torrey Townsend dramatizes a playwright named Torrey Townsend who has spent five years adapting Jewish Plot, a fictional 1889 English melodrama by a long-forgotten provocateur named I.W. Bruntmole. The imagined original was an unflinching depiction of antisemitism in 1880s Europe and a scandalous exploration of love across identity.

As Townsend reconstructs the play, he wrestles with contemporary questions of authenticity, identity, and inherited legacy—including his real-life grandfather’s role as a speechwriter for Golda Meir and fundraiser for Israel’s founding after World War II. The result is a self-interrogating, darkly comic work of meta-theatre that examines what it means to navigate Jewish identity and artistic responsibility in the modern world.

Cast and Creative Team

Jewish Plot stars Neil D’Astolfo (Mister Miss America, The Comedy of Errors), Tess Frazer (The Perplexed, Mary Page Marlowe), Eddie Kaye Thomas (The Wanderers, Golden Age, American Pie), and Madeline Weinstein (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Ally, Between the Temples).

The creative team includes Frank J Oliva (Scenic Design), Caity Mulkearns (Costume Design), Jordan Barnett (Lighting Design), and Peter Mills Weiss & Robin Margolis (Sound Design). Grace Porter serves as Stage Manager.