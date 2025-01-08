Listen: Hear the DEATH BECOMES HER Song That's Trending on TikTok

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



So tell me, Earnest, have you seen these viral Death Becomes Her TikToks?

Following a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, "Tell Me, Earnest" from the new musical is starting to take social media by storm. Performed by Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, and Chistopher Sieber, the song is gaining traction on TikTok.

Stars like Scott Hoying, Trisha Paytas, and more have posted TikToks using the sound, while more users have used it to pose to the camera, flex, or make jokes about their level of fame.

As previously announced, the complete cast recording for Death Becomes Her will be released this spring. "Tell Me, Earnest" was released in November as part of a "Broadway Sneak Peek" EP.

Watch the full performance of "Tell Me, Earnest" here:

See popular TikToks using the sound here:

Use the sound here to make your own version of the next big theatre kid trend on TikTok!

About Death Becomes Her

DEATH BECOMES HER comes to life on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, also starring Michelle Williams, Taurean Everett, and Josh Lamon.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, DEATH BECOMES HER features a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey.

DEATH BECOMES HER features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend, sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski, hair and wig design by two-time Drama Desk Award winner Charles LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude II, fight direction by Drama Desk Award winner Cha Ramos, with music supervision by Drama Desk Award winner Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman, music direction by Ben Cohn, dance & music arrangements by Tony Award nominee Sam Davis, vocal arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Julia Mattison & Noel Carey, music coordination by Kristy Norter, casting by Tara Rubin Casting, production stage management by Rachel Sterner, and general management by 321 Theatrical Management. Marcia Goldberg serves as Executive Producer.