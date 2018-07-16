Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 7/15-7/16/2018

Jul. 16, 2018  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, July 16, 2018 - Monday, July 16, 2018. Catch up below!



  • Actor, Director and Composer Roger Perry Passes Away
  • Actors' Equity Renames Chorus Celebration 'Legacy Robe'
  • Stay Up To Date On Broadway's Breaking News With BroadwayWorld On Social Media!
  • Venue Change! THE PROM Will Dance Into the Longacre Theatre This Fall
  • Original PACIFIC OVERTURES Actor Ricardo Tobia Found Dead
  • VIDEO: Jackie Burns and Casey Cott Sing A WICKED Mashup For #OutOfOZ

