Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 6/9-6/10/2019

Jun. 10, 2019  

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, June 10, 2019 - Monday, June 10, 2019. Catch up below!

1) VIDEO: James Corden Helps Kristin Chenoweth, Jeff Daniels, the Boys in the Band Practice their 'Losing Faces'
by Stage Tube - June 10, 2019

While it is an honor just to be nominated, it is difficult, even for incredibly talented performers, to hide their disappointment when someone else's name gets called in their Tony Award category. So, to help nominees get prepared to potentially lose a Tony Award, host James Corden did a 'losing face' exercise with nominees past and present at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards. Check it out here! (more...)



