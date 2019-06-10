Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 6/9-6/10/2019

1) VIDEO: James Corden Helps Kristin Chenoweth, Jeff Daniels, the Boys in the Band Practice their 'Losing Faces'

by Stage Tube - June 10, 2019 While it is an honor just to be nominated, it is difficult, even for incredibly talented performers, to hide their disappointment when someone else's name gets called in their Tony Award category. So, to help nominees get prepared to potentially lose a Tony Award, host James Corden did a 'losing face' exercise with nominees past and present at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards. Check it out here! (more...)