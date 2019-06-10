VIDEO: James Corden Helps Kristin Chenoweth, Jeff Daniels, the Boys in the Band Practice their 'Losing Faces'

While it is an honor just to be nominated, it is difficult - even for incredibly talented performers - to hide their disappointment when someone else's name gets called in their Tony Award category.

So, to help nominees get prepared to potentially lose a Tony Award, host James Corden did a "losing face" exercise with nominees past and present at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards. Corden coaxed a stiff, somewhat creepy, smile out of Tony winner (and loser) Kristin Chenoweth.

The cast of THE BOYS IN THE BAND had varying success with their loser faces (we're looking at you, Rannells). Fortunately for Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Matt Bomer and all of the boys in the band, all of their practice was for not, as the show won Best Revival of a Play.

Unfortunately, Jeff Daniels was not as lucky, as Bryan Cranston won the award for Best Actor in a Play. Fortunately, however, Daniels did give one of the best "losing faces" in recent memory.

Watch James Corden Help Tony Nominees with their "Losing Faces" Below

What a season! On Sunday, June 9, The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards was hosted by James Corden, live from Radio City Music Hall and broadcast on the CBS Television Network. The ceremony honored the incredibly talented theatre professionals for their remarkable achievements on Broadway during the 2018-2019 season.

Check out all of this year's winners HERE !





