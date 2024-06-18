Tony-Winning MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Will Be Filmed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Times has reported that the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along is being filmed this week.

While an official announcement has not yet been made, a production spokesperson told BroadwayWorld: "The show producers are filming their production of Merrily for posterity. That doesn’t happen very often. We’ll see what happens."

BroadwayWorld has learned that the show is being captured by RadicalMedia- the production company behind the filmed versions of Hamilton and Come From Away.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.

Directed by Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Merrily We Roll Along won four Tony Awards: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Jonathan Groff, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Daniel Radcliffe, Best Orchestrations, and Best Revival of a Musical.