Tony-Winner Michael McGrath Joins ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME World Premiere

Click Here for More Articles on Once Upon a One More Time

Shakespeare Theatre Company announced today that Tony Award winner Michael McGrath has joined the world premiere cast of the new musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, as Narrator. Tony winner John Glover, previously announced to play the role, has departed the production due to an illness in the family.

Once Upon A One More Time begins performances at Shakespeare Theatre Company on November 30, 2021, for a limited engagement through January 2, 2022 at Sidney Harman Hall.

Directed and Choreographed by internationally acclaimed Drama Desk-nominated artists Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, BTS, Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself"), Once Upon A One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside) that busts open the antiquated book of fairytales.

Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and other classic storybook characters gather for their fortnightly book club, when-oh baby, baby!-a rogue fairy godmother grants their wish for a new story, by dropping The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. The arrival of this new tome spurs a royal revelation: there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss!

The ultimate kingdom-flipping fairytale for anyone who yearns to feel "stronger than yesterday," Once Upon A One More Time weaves the chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears - including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," and "Toxic" - into a heartwarming and uproarious musical adventure about smashing the glass slipper and claiming your own happily ever after.

McGrath joins the world premiere cast led by Briga Heelan (Great News, Judd Apatow's Love) and Justin Guarini (Romeo and Juliet, "American Idol"), who star as Cinderella and Prince Charming; Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, The Cher Show) as Stepmother; Aisha Jackson (Waitress, Frozen) as Snow White; Brooke Dillman (Superbad, Wrecked) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother); and Mimi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers) and Tess Soltau (Wicked) as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany.

Michael McGrath has been seen on Broadway in Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Tootsie, The Front Page, On the Twentieth Century, She Loves Me, Memphis, Is He Dead?, Spamalot (Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominations), Wonderful Town, Little Me!, Swinging on a Star (Theatre World Award), The Goodbye Girl, My Favorite Year, Plaza Suite (upcoming). His Off-Broadway credits include New York City Center Encores: Du Barry was a Lady, Follies.

Also featured in the cast are Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J. Lee as Clumsy, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Weed as Princess and the Pea, and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid, with Adrianna Weir and Mila Weir sharing the role of Little Girl. Rounding out the company's dynamic ensemble are Belinda Allyn as Belle, Stephen Brower as Prince Suave, Jennifer Florentino as Little Red Riding Hood, Selene Haro as Gretl, Joshua Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Kevin Trinio Perdido as Prince Mischievous, Stephen Scott Wormley by Prince Affable, and swing performers Matt Allen, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, and Diana Vaden.

The Madrids and Hartmere are joined on the musical's creative team by five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux (Nine, Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE") as Creative Consultant, Scenic Designer Anna Fleischle (Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Costume & Hair Designer Loren Elstein (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead), Lighting Designer Sonoyo Nishikawa (Prince of Broadway), Sound Designer Andrew Keister (On Your Feet!), Tony-nominated Projection Designer Sven Ortel (Newsies), and Wig Designer Ashley Rae Callahan (Beetlejuice). Casting is by Hardt Casting. Once Upon a One More Time is presented at Shakespeare Theatre Company by special arrangement with Nederlander Presentations, Inc (James L. Nederlander, President).

Tickets are on sale now at www.shakespearetheatre.org.