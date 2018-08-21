Tony Nominee Brian Murray Passes Away at 80

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway veteran Brian Murray has passed away. He was 80 years old.

Murray was born Brian Bell in Johannesburg, South Africa, the son of Mary Dickson (née Murray) and Alfred Bell, a professional golfer.

Murray made his Broadway debut in the play All in Good Time in 1965. Two years later he was cast as one of the leads in Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead, earning the first of three Tony Award nominations for his performance.

Murray made his directorial debut with the 1973 revival of The Waltz of The Toreadors. His directing credits include revivals of Hay Fever (1985), Arsenic and Old Lace (1986), Blithe Spirit (1987), and The Show Off (1992).

His film credits include Bob Roberts and City Hall. On television he has appeared in Kojak, Another World, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and 30 Rock. In the 1970s and 1980s, he performed in a number of radio plays for Yuri Rasovsky's award-winning National Radio Theater. In 1998, he received the Lucille Lortel Award for outstanding body of work. His latest role is the 2009 film, My Dog Tulip.

Murray was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame in 2004.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

