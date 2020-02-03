Tony Kushner And Sarah Vowell to Discuss Lincoln's Legacy At The Town Hall

The Town Hall presents Pulitzer Prize winning author Tony Kushner and best-selling author Sarah Vowell in conversation about Lincoln's Legacy on Thursday, March 5 at 8pm at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Award-winning playwright and screenwriter Tony Kushner and bestselling author and radio personality Sarah Vowell meet for a conversation about Abraham Lincoln, reflecting on his leadership and legacy and the challenges of American democracy in his time and ours. Well known for his 1993 Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play Angels in America, Kushner later wrote the screenplay for Steven Spielberg's biopic Lincoln. Vowell has written widely about American history and culture, including in her books Assassination Vacation-with a section about Lincoln-and her most recent Lafayette in the Somewhat United States.

"What could be a better counterpoint to impeachment proceedings than a conversation about the legacy of a leader like Abraham Lincoln," said Town Hall Artistic Director M.A. Papper.

Tickets for Tony Kushner and Sarah Vowell - Lincoln's Legacy are $45-$75. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787.





