Jun. 4, 2019  
Tony Awards Red Carpet To Pay Tribute To Pride Month

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this year's Tony Awards red carpet will pay tribute to WorldPride and New York City Pride to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.

Vogue editor-in-chief and Conde Nast artistic director, Anna Wintour, is once again at the helm of the red carpet aesthetics this year and has remained tight-lipped about the details.

She tells THR, "This was an extraordinary, risk-taking year for Broadway...Everywhere you looked, fearless politics, inclusive casting, subversive storytelling and radically reimagined classics were dominating the New York stages. I've rarely been as excited and challenged at the theater as I was this year."

The 2019 Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS - hosted by returning leading man James Corden!



