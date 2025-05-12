Tom Goss to Bring BEAR FRIENDS FUREVER TOUR To Rock Bar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Out singer Tom Goss is bringing his "Bear Friends Furever Tour" to NYC on Friday, June 27. The show will be at 8pm at RockBar. Among the songs Tom will perform will be "Bear Soup," the fourth installment in his beloved bear song anthology series. Following fan favorites like "Bears," "Round in All the Right Places," and "Nerdy Bear," this high-energy, bass-thumping banger celebrates body positivity, joyful indulgence, and the vibrant spirit of the bear subculture.

Produced by Maya La Maya and featuring the unapologetically bold, Brooklyn based rapper Chris Conde, "Bear Soup" is a twerk-ready anthem that blends playful eroticism with club-thumping beats. It's an invitation for listeners to shake, jiggle, and bounce-however and wherever they please.

"I was thinking about fun ways to celebrate body positivity, especially within the bear ecosystem," says Goss. "It occurred to me-why don't bears have their own twerk anthem? Most bears have more to twerk with than just their butts. I want folks to twerk their bellies, their butts, and anything else that jiggles!"

Musically, "Bear Soup" marks a bold departure for Goss, who describes it as his most dance-driven release to date. Drawing inspiration from artists like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, and Flo Milli, the track pulses with vibrant, club-ready energy. "I was listening to these artists while on tour, constantly writing and re-writing the lyrics," he explains. "Maya and I spent nearly a year locking in the perfect tempo and vibe. When Chris Conde dropped his hefty, beefy verse, the track truly came alive."

The single's music video-directed by longtime collaborator Michael Serrato-is a riot of body diversity, poolside sensuality, and unapologetic camp. Shot in a heated pool on a brisk December day, the video is a joyful, community-powered celebration of queer bodies and liberation. "We wanted to create the kind of playful, sexy visuals we wish we'd seen growing up," says Goss.

So, what exactly is "bear soup"? Goss explains: "Take a pool, toss in a gaggle of jolly bears, chubs, admirers-or anyone who wants to get wet. Add a dozen or so more beefcakes, and you've got yourself a hefty meal!"

Since his breakout hit "Bears" in 2013, Tom Goss has been at the forefront of a queer musical revolution-shaping the genre while always marching to the beat of his own drum. His music consistently champions self-love, authenticity, and queer joy.

And as the beat drops on "Bear Soup" and bodies move, Goss's message couldn't be clearer: Life's too short not to twerk like a bear. "Be proud of who you are and what you bring into the world," he says. "It really is that simple."

Next up for the trailblazing artist: the pop banger "Gay Stuff" and a full Americana album is on the horizon.